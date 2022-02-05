In-depth look at life on Rikers Island: ‘Hell, plain and simple’ (Part 1)
03:33
Hell. Inhumane. Disgusting. These are some of the words used to describe Rikers Island, New York’s massive jail complex, by Benji Lozano, who spent five months there. Vincent Schiraldi, who was formerly in charge of the facility, agrees. He tells Lester Holt of rampant violence, among other issues, which are exacerbated by a staffing crisis. NBC News recently obtained more than 100 hours of surveillance video from inside the complex. The majority of those held at Rikers are awaiting trial and presumed innocent.Feb. 5, 2022
Now Playing
In-depth look at life on Rikers Island: ‘Hell, plain and simple’ (Part 1)
03:33
UP NEXT
In-depth look at life on Rikers Island: ‘Hell, plain and simple’ (Part 2)
04:30
Extended interview: Nathan Chen on his hopes for Winter Olympics (Part 1)
12:08
Extended interview: Nathan Chen on his hopes for Winter Olympics (Part 2)
11:42
Capitol riot, one year later: Rep. Andy Kim extended interview (Part 1)
01:59
Capitol riot, one year later: Rep. Andy Kim extended interview (Part 2)