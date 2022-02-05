IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    In-depth look at life on Rikers Island: ‘Hell, plain and simple’ (Part 1)

    03:33
  • UP NEXT

    In-depth look at life on Rikers Island: ‘Hell, plain and simple’ (Part 2)

    04:30

  • Extended interview: Nathan Chen on his hopes for Winter Olympics (Part 1)

    12:08

  • Extended interview: Nathan Chen on his hopes for Winter Olympics (Part 2)

    11:42

  • Capitol riot, one year later: Rep. Andy Kim extended interview (Part 1)

    01:59

  • Capitol riot, one year later: Rep. Andy Kim extended interview (Part 2)

    02:40

  • Extended interview: Medal of Honor recipient Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee (Part 1)

    04:47

  • Extended interview: Medal of Honor recipient Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee (Part 2)

    05:19

Nightly Films

In-depth look at life on Rikers Island: ‘Hell, plain and simple’ (Part 1)

03:33

Hell. Inhumane. Disgusting. These are some of the words used to describe Rikers Island, New York’s massive jail complex, by Benji Lozano, who spent five months there. Vincent Schiraldi, who was formerly in charge of the facility, agrees. He tells Lester Holt of rampant violence, among other issues, which are exacerbated by a staffing crisis. NBC News recently obtained more than 100 hours of surveillance video from inside the complex. The majority of those held at Rikers are awaiting trial and presumed innocent.Feb. 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    In-depth look at life on Rikers Island: ‘Hell, plain and simple’ (Part 1)

    03:33
  • UP NEXT

    In-depth look at life on Rikers Island: ‘Hell, plain and simple’ (Part 2)

    04:30

  • Extended interview: Nathan Chen on his hopes for Winter Olympics (Part 1)

    12:08

  • Extended interview: Nathan Chen on his hopes for Winter Olympics (Part 2)

    11:42

  • Capitol riot, one year later: Rep. Andy Kim extended interview (Part 1)

    01:59

  • Capitol riot, one year later: Rep. Andy Kim extended interview (Part 2)

    02:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All