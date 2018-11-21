Families search for loved ones or closure after Paradise fire

In Paradise, California, families and volunteers search for loved ones—or closure
After her mother went missing during the Camp Fire in northern California, Tammie Konicki drove 56 hours from Ohio to join the search for her on the ground. As volunteers sift through the ashes of Paradise looking for any sign of human remains, and families chase down hints of loved ones at shelters, hopes of finding anyone alive are dwindling.
