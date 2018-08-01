Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

U.S. news

In search of asylum: A journey on the migrant caravan

For Magdiel Lopez, Mirna Aldana, and their 18-month-old son Joshua, the perilous journey on the migrant caravan through Mexico presented dangers and risks, but also a chance at a new life in America.May.08.2018

Digital Docs

  • A better way to sit at your desk

    01:58

  • The Israeli and Palestinian doctors who put saving lives above it all

    04:08

  • Living off the land: How these Puerto Rican farmers survived the storm

    05:24

  • Young and defiant: Russia's rebel vote against Putin

    09:27

  • Hunting for ghost gear: What happens when fishing nets go rogue

    05:47

  • Immigration uncertainty has America’s tech workers fleeing to Canada

    03:54

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News