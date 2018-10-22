U.S. news

In search of asylum: A journey on the last migrant caravan

In May, Magdiel Lopez, Mirna Aldana, and their 18-month-old son Joshua took the perilous journey on the migrant caravan through Mexico. The journey presented dangers and risks, but also a chance at a new life in America. (This piece was originally published on May 5, 2018).Oct. 22, 2018

Digital Docs

  • Fact check: Republicans claim voter fraud is a huge problem

    01:05

  • In search of asylum: A journey on the last migrant caravan

    08:06

  • "They're almost all gone": Oyster farmers in the Florida Panhandle count their losses after Hurricane Michael

    04:28

  • After the Ashes: When the fires came (Part 2)

    05:30

  • Trump says his border wall is under construction. It’s not

    01:03

  • After the Ashes: When the fires came (Part 1)

    05:23

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News