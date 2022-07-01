IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    In Wyoming debate, Cheney says her election-denying opponent is ‘beholden’ to Trump

    11:11
  • UP NEXT

    Abortion politics become local politics in Kansas and Kentucky

    09:17

  • Inslee: Abortion bans are a ‘Republican effort to impose minority decisions in a democracy’

    09:56

  • Biden appears ‘happy to go straight around’ Manchin and Sinema on an abortion filibuster carve out if Democrats win

    02:08

  • With the country’s first major vote on abortion, Kansas turnout could be ‘early gauge’ for November

    03:36

  • Democrats ‘do the most and brag the least,’ South Texas Democrat warns

    06:37

  • ‘He can’t help himself’: Republicans worry Trump’s instincts may hurt GOP in November

    08:02

  • McFaul: Recent weeks were ‘fantastic’ for Biden’s alliance-building

    06:35

  • 'Friendly fire’: Biden White House pushes back against Democratic criticism 

    09:24

  • Chuck: Abortion issue appears to give Democrats ‘a bounce’ but not Biden

    02:33

  • LGBTQ lives are ‘on the line,’ after SCOTUS Roe decision, says GLAAD president

    01:55

  • Last living WWII Medal of Honor recipient dies at age 98

    01:14

  • Chuck Todd: ‘J.B. Pritzker deserves the credit’ for Illinois' GOP primary results, ‘more than Donald Trump’

    04:51

  • Hutchinson testimony brings Trump 'closer to the possibility of being charged,' legal analyst says

    05:22

  • Ornato didn’t have ‘as clear of memories’ from Jan. 6 as Hutchinson did, Rep. Murphy says

    09:52

  • Primary watch: Incumbents lose seats; Democrats fund election deniers

    06:16

  • Finland and Sweden joining NATO is the ‘opposite of what President Putin wanted,’ says former Amb. Bill Taylor

    00:42

  • Top takeaways from Jan. 6 ‘surprise witness’ Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony

    14:46

  • Hutchinson: Trump was ‘irate’ when staff told him not to go to Capitol on Jan. 6th

    04:40

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner’s trial set to begin July 1 in Moscow

    00:48

Meet the Press NOW

In Wyoming debate, Cheney says her election-denying opponent is ‘beholden’ to Trump

11:11

Debating her Trump-backed challenger last night, Rep. Liz Cheney called her opponent “beholden” to the former president. Politico White House reporter and NBC News Political Contributor Eugene Daniels, “Symone” host Symone Sanders and Republican strategist Sara Fagen analyze Cheney’s political message.July 1, 2022

  • Now Playing

    In Wyoming debate, Cheney says her election-denying opponent is ‘beholden’ to Trump

    11:11
  • UP NEXT

    Abortion politics become local politics in Kansas and Kentucky

    09:17

  • Inslee: Abortion bans are a ‘Republican effort to impose minority decisions in a democracy’

    09:56

  • Biden appears ‘happy to go straight around’ Manchin and Sinema on an abortion filibuster carve out if Democrats win

    02:08

  • With the country’s first major vote on abortion, Kansas turnout could be ‘early gauge’ for November

    03:36

  • Democrats ‘do the most and brag the least,’ South Texas Democrat warns

    06:37

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All