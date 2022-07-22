India elects first tribal community member as president

Russia shells school in eastern Ukraine, claims it was used as Ukrainian base00:44
- Now Playing
India elects first tribal community member as president00:55
- UP NEXT
Sri Lankan security forces raid protest camp after new president sworn in01:14
Wildfires blazing across Europe cause thousands to flee their homes01:24
BBC to pay damages to former royal nanny over controversial Princess Diana interview00:34
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns after losing party support00:27
Watch thousands of jellyfish swarming off the Israeli coast00:50
Ukraine accuses Russia of cruise missile attacks on civilian sites in Donetsk00:51
World's oldest male giant panda in captivity dies at 3500:51
Artist creates giant symbol of togetherness on Rio's Copacabana beach00:35
Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska speaks out in an exclusive interview02:25
Ukrainian soldier shares trauma from fighting on frontlines02:43
‘This is hell’: Video shows car ride through Spanish wildfire inferno01:02
'Hasta la vista, baby': U.K.'s Boris Johnson bows out of prime minister's questions01:38
Russia plans to annex more Ukraine territory, White House warns02:18
Sri Lankan lawmakers elect new president but protests look set to continue01:09
Record-setting heat wave fuels raging fires across London03:10
Wildfires sweep through hillside suburbs north of Athens, Greece01:09
Inside a Ukrainian town six miles from frontlines of war03:01
Netflix reports one million global subscriber loss in Q204:25
Russia shells school in eastern Ukraine, claims it was used as Ukrainian base00:44
- Now Playing
India elects first tribal community member as president00:55
- UP NEXT
Sri Lankan security forces raid protest camp after new president sworn in01:14
Wildfires blazing across Europe cause thousands to flee their homes01:24
BBC to pay damages to former royal nanny over controversial Princess Diana interview00:34
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns after losing party support00:27
Play All