  • Russia shells school in eastern Ukraine, claims it was used as Ukrainian base

    India elects first tribal community member as president

    Sri Lankan security forces raid protest camp after new president sworn in

  • Wildfires blazing across Europe cause thousands to flee their homes

  • BBC to pay damages to former royal nanny over controversial Princess Diana interview

  • Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns after losing party support

  • Watch thousands of jellyfish swarming off the Israeli coast

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of cruise missile attacks on civilian sites in Donetsk

  • World's oldest male giant panda in captivity dies at 35

  • Artist creates giant symbol of togetherness on Rio's Copacabana beach

  • Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska speaks out in an exclusive interview

  • Ukrainian soldier shares trauma from fighting on frontlines

  • ‘This is hell’: Video shows car ride through Spanish wildfire inferno

  • 'Hasta la vista, baby': U.K.'s Boris Johnson bows out of prime minister's questions

  • Russia plans to annex more Ukraine territory, White House warns

  • Sri Lankan lawmakers elect new president but protests look set to continue

  • Record-setting heat wave fuels raging fires across London

  • Wildfires sweep through hillside suburbs north of Athens, Greece

  • Inside a Ukrainian town six miles from frontlines of war

  • Netflix reports one million global subscriber loss in Q2

NBC News

India elects first tribal community member as president

Lawmakers in India elected its first president from one of the country’s tribal communities on Thursday, and the second woman to hold the largely ceremonial position. Droupadi Murmu, from the eastern state of Odisha, is a member of the Santal ethnic minority, one of India’s largest tribal groups.July 22, 2022

