Morning Rundown: Storms leave several dead, soap actor killed while interrupting a crime, and Elon Musk's $56 billion popularity contest

India heat wave takes its toll on workers and hospitals
May 27, 202400:57

    India heat wave takes its toll on workers and hospitals

India heat wave takes its toll on workers and hospitals

Weeks of intense heat across many parts of India have sent temperatures soaring over 118 degrees and brought suffering to workers and health care systems.May 27, 2024

