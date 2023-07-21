IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Tony Bennett dies at 96

  • Close call: Watch lucky woman narrowly avoid car collision

  • Indian rescuers look for landslide survivors as dozens are feared trapped

    India’s Modi publicly condemns assault on women amid ongoing ethnic violence

    How South American soccer programs are helping bridge gender gap

  • North Korea silent on soldier who crossed border as U.S. officials express concern

  • 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off

  • Watch: Mystery blast rips concrete, flips cars on Johannesburg street

  • ‘I have great respect for you’: Xi Jinping welcomes Henry Kissinger to Beijing

  • Watch: Divers rescue five whale sharks trapped in fishing nets

  • At least two dead after shooting ahead of Women’s World Cup opener

  • New Zealand shooting leaves at least two dead ahead of Women's World Cup

  • Family of U.S. soldier who ran across North Korean border speaks out

  • John Kerry admits U.S.-China climate talks ‘need a little more work’

  • Ukraine claims Russia unleashed ‘hellish’ onslaught on Odesa

  • Soldier who fled to North Korea was facing possible discipline in the U.S.

  • Thai court suspends prime ministerial hopeful from parliament

  • Tourist describes moment U.S. soldier ran ‘full gas’ into North Korea

  • Watch: Moment Australian sailor and his dog are rescued after months adrift

  • Mass protests intensify in Israel over judicial reform

India’s Modi publicly condemns assault on women amid ongoing ethnic violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his public silence over ethnic clashes in India’s northeast after a video that went viral showed two women being assaulted by a mob. Dozens of people have been killed and more than 40,000 have fled their homes since clashes broke out between Christian Kukis and mostly Hindu Meiteis in Manipur earlier this year.July 21, 2023

