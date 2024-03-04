Indian police arrest 3 men suspected of gang-rape of tourist

- Now Playing
Indian police arrest 3 men suspected of gang-rape of tourist00:32
- UP NEXT
‘Banker to the poor’ Muhammad Yunus threatened with prison in Bangladesh02:13
Eyewitness video shows 100-car pile-up on Chinese expressway00:40
Video shows partial bridge collapse after ship collision in China00:38
Lessons learned about Ukraine need to be applied to Taiwan, Rep. Gallagher says01:10
WATCH: Police fire tear gas at protesting farmers in India00:50
Protesting Indian farmers reject government proposal01:00
Farmworkers in India protest over crop prices02:27
North Korea's Kim Jong Un takes daughter Kim Ju Ae to military parade00:40
Pakistan's general election takes place amid communications blockages01:09
Pakistan hit by deadly bomb attacks on eve of national elections01:06
Freezing weather hampers China's Lunar New Year getaway00:40
Orcas trapped in ice off Japan appear to have found safety00:42
Soccer fans demand refunds as Messi stays on the bench throughout Hong Kong game01:09
U.S. and South Korean special forces conduct drill amid North's belligerence00:51
Russian rock band critical of war with Ukraine face deportation from Thailand01:17
Ministry issues warning over South Korea's new culinary craze – fried toothpicks00:58
India's Modi opens controversial Hindu temple in Ayodhya00:45
Video shows a huge scar on mountainside after a landslide hits a village in China00:37
Video shows North Korean teens being sentenced for watching South Korean TV00:31
- Now Playing
Indian police arrest 3 men suspected of gang-rape of tourist00:32
- UP NEXT
‘Banker to the poor’ Muhammad Yunus threatened with prison in Bangladesh02:13
Eyewitness video shows 100-car pile-up on Chinese expressway00:40
Video shows partial bridge collapse after ship collision in China00:38
Lessons learned about Ukraine need to be applied to Taiwan, Rep. Gallagher says01:10
WATCH: Police fire tear gas at protesting farmers in India00:50
Play All