IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. inflation rises to 9.1% in June, highest peak since 1981

    02:30

  • Starbucks closing 16 stores in major cities due to safety concerns

    01:41

  • Monkeypox cases on the rise in the U.S.

    01:32

  • Grieving families of Uvalde school shooting devastated by released footage

    02:45

  • Los Angeles renters fight back after being priced out of their homes

    04:45

  • U.S. House and Senate committees hold hearings on abortion access

    02:45
  • Now Playing

    Indiana family frustrated with police response after bodies of father, three young children recovered from pond

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    Ohio man arrested for raping, impregnating 10-year-old girl

    04:46

  • Mass shooting survivors march in Washington, D.C. for new gun laws

    02:29

  • 'I lost 11': Teacher describes losing entire class in Uvalde shooting

    03:18

  • Elderly couple found shot to death in Georgia home

    01:31

  • Frustration grows in search for missing Indiana father, children

    01:12

  • Which prices are rising the most as inflation hits 41 year high

    03:57

  • Florida toddler dies in hot car

    01:45

  • Breaking down how menstruation affects people across gender identity spectrum

    06:36

  • Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson breaks down new telescope images released by NASA

    04:35

  • Real estate broker Fredrik Eklund examines housing market slowdown

    06:12

  • Poll shows half of Republican voters prefer alternative presidential candidate to Trump in 2024

    02:46

  • Fathers of Uvalde shooting victims slam release of surveillance footage

    05:31

  • Boat capsizes in Hudson River leaving 2 dead

    01:44

NBC News Channel

Indiana family frustrated with police response after bodies of father, three young children recovered from pond

01:50

Family members of Kyle Moorman and his three children expressed frustration over what they believe was a slow response in the search effort after four bodies were recovered from an Indianapolis pond.July 13, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    U.S. inflation rises to 9.1% in June, highest peak since 1981

    02:30

  • Starbucks closing 16 stores in major cities due to safety concerns

    01:41

  • Monkeypox cases on the rise in the U.S.

    01:32

  • Grieving families of Uvalde school shooting devastated by released footage

    02:45

  • Los Angeles renters fight back after being priced out of their homes

    04:45

  • U.S. House and Senate committees hold hearings on abortion access

    02:45

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All