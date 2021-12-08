IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Scott Peterson resentenced to life without parole for killing pregnant wife Laci Peterson

    03:19

  • Investigators identify creator of 'anthony_shots' social media account cited in Delphi teen slayings investigation

    01:15

  • Murder charges filed in brutal Baltimore church stabbing

    01:55

  • 'My heart stopped': Plumber receives $20,000 reward after finding money in Joel Osteen's church

    01:18

  • Mark Meadows to stop cooperating with Jan. 6 committee

    04:54

  • N.H. college student found dead after night of drinking

    01:11

  • Alleged victim testifies in Maxwell's involvement with Epstein abuse

    04:19

  • Jussie Smollett trial in alleged hate crime hoax wrapping up

    03:26

  • Texas school librarians reviewing hundreds of books for 'obscene or vulgar text'

    02:35

  • 'It was ugly': Statue of Confederate general removed from Alabama property

    01:49

  • Omicron infections now identified in over a third of the U.S.

    03:02

  • State of emergency declared in Hawaii amid heavy rain, flooding

    01:30

  • Surgeon General issues rare public health advisory over youth mental health crisis

    01:52

  • Nick Cannon announces death of 5-month-old son from brain tumor

    01:16

  • FTC warns of surge in gift card scams

    01:57

  • Pearl Harbor survivors reflect on 80th anniversary of attack

    02:00

  • Man claiming to be Bitcoin creator wins civil case over his cryptocurrency fortune

    00:12

  • Oregon high school students walk out in protest of classmate's racist TikTok video

    02:06

  • Murder charges filed in case of missing Florida woman Kathleen Moore

    01:40

  • Better.com under scrutiny after 900 workers laid off in single video call

    01:55

Investigators say Kegan Kline used the fake profile to solicit nude images of underage girls, but have not linked him to the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German. WTHR's Rich Nye reports.Dec. 8, 2021

