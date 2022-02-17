IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Indiana school sends letter to families giving choice to opt out of Black History Month lessons

    01:30
  • UP NEXT

    Hockey phenom Kendall Coyne Schofield is speeding toward gold with Team USA

    02:07

  • Inside the first Black-owned autonomous grocery store

    01:44

  • FAA sends 80 unruly passenger cases to FBI for review

    01:36

  • Three San Francisco school board commissioners ousted in recall vote

    01:44

  • Officials capture escaped Mississippi murderer

    01:38

  • Police: Suspects used PPP loan to fund murder-for-hire of Florida TSA agent

    01:56

  • Passenger arrested after attempting to open door during Delta flight

    01:19

  • GOP-led Arizona Senate passes 15-week abortion ban

    02:10

  • New Jersey police officers under investigation after video shows Black teen's detention

    01:41

  • Families of Sandy Hook victims reach landmark settlement with gunmaker Remington

    04:46

  • San Francisco recalls three school board members over Covid response

    04:39

  • Massachusetts school closes after toddlers made, wore blackface masks

    01:35

  • SoCal hit by hail, cold temps after record-breaking heat

    01:14

  • Santa Fe Mayor addresses city’s climate change issues

    06:13

  • Louisville mayoral candidate survives targeted shooting

    03:13

  • U.S. suspends Mexican avocado imports due to organized crime

    03:28

  • Airport reunites young boy with lost teddy bear through viral campaign

    01:58

  • NYC group works to keep people safe on public transit

    04:53

  • Fauci expresses caution over reported possible HIV cure

    02:58

NBC News Channel

Indiana school sends letter to families giving choice to opt out of Black History Month lessons

01:30

An Indiana Elementary School allegedly sent a letter to parents that would allow their students the option to opt out of Black history month lessons.Feb. 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Indiana school sends letter to families giving choice to opt out of Black History Month lessons

    01:30
  • UP NEXT

    Hockey phenom Kendall Coyne Schofield is speeding toward gold with Team USA

    02:07

  • Inside the first Black-owned autonomous grocery store

    01:44

  • FAA sends 80 unruly passenger cases to FBI for review

    01:36

  • Three San Francisco school board commissioners ousted in recall vote

    01:44

  • Officials capture escaped Mississippi murderer

    01:38

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All