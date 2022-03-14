Indianapolis lynching victim's death classified as homicide, 100 years after his murder
George Tompkins' body was found hanging with his hands tied behind his back in 1922. At the time, it was ruled a suicide. 100 years later, a new death certificate has been issued. WTHR's Rachael Krause reports.March 14, 2022
