IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Indianapolis lynching victim's death classified as homicide, 100 years after his murder

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    White House hosts TikTok creators to combat misinformation on conflict in Ukraine

    04:57

  • Lawmakers pressure White House to further aid Ukraine amid Russian invasion

    04:19

  • Chicago public schools to drop classroom mask mandate

    04:52

  • Multiple attacks on homeless people in NYC and D.C. may be linked, police say

    01:07

  • At least 7 injured after mass shooting in Chicago

    01:37

  • Gas thefts on the rise as prices soar

    01:43

  • NYPD: Man stabs 2 employees at Museum of Modern Art after denied entry

    01:21

  • Bomb cyclone barreling up East Coast

    01:48

  • Watch: Stolen 60ft yacht smashing into other luxury boats

    00:21

  • West Point cadets hospitalized after fentanyl overdose while on spring break

    03:00

  • Ring camera captures robbers posing as candy vendors

    02:15

  • Court temporarily halts Texas from investigating families of transgender youth

    02:34

  • Watch: Video shows Wisconsin crime lab destroy the Kyle Rittenhouse rifle

    01:28

  • Families should expect a squeeze during spring break travel

    01:29

  • Suspect in Tennessee hostage situation killed, hostages freed after hours-long standoff

    01:18

  • At least two dead, 6 others injured after car plows into outside dining area in D.C.

    01:07

  • Spring breakers hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl inside Florida vacation rental

    01:29

  • Florida middle schoolers face hate crime charges after alleged 'anti-white' attack

    01:47

  • Florida teen accused of making 'kill list' targeting classmates

    01:11

NBC News Channel

Indianapolis lynching victim's death classified as homicide, 100 years after his murder

02:15

George Tompkins' body was found hanging with his hands tied behind his back in 1922. At the time, it was ruled a suicide. 100 years later, a new death certificate has been issued. WTHR's Rachael Krause reports.March 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Indianapolis lynching victim's death classified as homicide, 100 years after his murder

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    White House hosts TikTok creators to combat misinformation on conflict in Ukraine

    04:57

  • Lawmakers pressure White House to further aid Ukraine amid Russian invasion

    04:19

  • Chicago public schools to drop classroom mask mandate

    04:52

  • Multiple attacks on homeless people in NYC and D.C. may be linked, police say

    01:07

  • At least 7 injured after mass shooting in Chicago

    01:37

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All