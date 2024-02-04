IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Norfolk Southern CEO discusses Ohio toxic train derailment 1 year later in exclusive interview

    03:00

  • Authorities identify victims in deadly Florida plane crash

    01:46

  • California braces for powerful storm with millions at risk for flooding, strong winds

    01:00
  • Now Playing

    Indianapolis police investigate 2 women found dead near each other

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    Penguins predict an early spring in Milwaukee

    01:26

  • Video shows U.S. strike targeting buildings in Iraq

    00:25

  • Chemical from East Palestine disaster passes millions by train every day

    03:58

  • South Carolina's Democratic primary could offer clues to general election

    01:49

  • Closing arguments in Jennifer Crumbley involuntary manslaughter trial

    01:44

  • U.S. begins retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria as slain soldiers arrive home

    02:45

  • Fulton County DA Fani Willis acknowledges personal relationship with special prosecutor

    01:55

  • President Biden: 'If you harm an American, we will respond'

    03:20

  • How Biden decided on military targets for retaliatory strikes

    03:11

  • West Coast braces for more torrential rains and flooding

    04:06

  • Fulton County DA Fani Willis responds to allegation of improper relationship with prosecutor

    03:28

  • Biden attends dignified transfer of soldiers killed in Jordan

    04:13

  • Twin toddlers found dead in car parked on Florida interstate

    00:56

  • Pennsylvania man was ‘of clear mind’ when he decapitated father

    04:00

  • Watch: Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring for 2024

    01:47

  • U.S. economy added 353,000 jobs in January

    04:11

NBC News Channel

Indianapolis police investigate 2 women found dead near each other

01:37

Indianapolis police are investigating the killings of two women whose bodies were found near each other and were killed in a similar manner just days apart.Feb. 4, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Norfolk Southern CEO discusses Ohio toxic train derailment 1 year later in exclusive interview

    03:00

  • Authorities identify victims in deadly Florida plane crash

    01:46

  • California braces for powerful storm with millions at risk for flooding, strong winds

    01:00
  • Now Playing

    Indianapolis police investigate 2 women found dead near each other

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    Penguins predict an early spring in Milwaukee

    01:26

  • Video shows U.S. strike targeting buildings in Iraq

    00:25
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All