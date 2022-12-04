IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Residents evacuate after Indonesia's highest volcano erupts

NBC News

Residents evacuate after Indonesia's highest volcano erupts

Indonesia's highest volcano erupted releasing searing gas clouds and rivers of lava on the Java Island. Evacuations are underway and no casualties have been reported.Dec. 4, 2022

    Residents evacuate after Indonesia's highest volcano erupts

