BREAKING: Supreme Court will consider challenge to affirmative action in Harvard admissions

    Sen. Sinema censured by Arizona Democrats after pro-filibuster vote

  • Majority of Americans think U.S. is heading in the wrong direction, according to NBC News poll

  • Fmr. U.S. ambassador to Ukraine: U.S. should prepare for Putin to ‘make a bad decision’

  • Cruise ship diverts to Bahamas after judge grants seize order

  • Five people found dead inside Milwaukee home

  • Police officers shot and killed

  • Texas officer fatally shot at traffic stop in ‘senseless’ attack

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car crash

  • Omicron cases drop in Northeast amid vaccine mandate battle

  • Extreme weather hits the U.S.

  • Anti-abortion rally draws thousands in D.C.

  • New Jersey toddler orders nearly $2K of items from Walmart

  • Experts unsure what kind of animal Pennsylvania woman rescued

  • Monkeys escape into Pennsylvania woods after highway crash

  • Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh lays out new job initiatives

  • Tribute to fashion icon André Leon Talley

  • At least 1 NYPD officer dead, another in critical after shooting in Harlem

  • Mask regulations in schools trigger controversy among parents  

  • FBI: Texas synagogue hostage situation was an act of terrorism, hate crime

  • D.A. says no charges filed in the death of Cedric Lofton

NBC News Channel

Inglewood community mourns after four killed, one injured at birthday party shooting

The Inglewood community is calling for witnesses to come forward after multiple shooters opened fire during a birthday party near Los Angeles. Four people were killed and one person injured in the incident. KNBC's Lauren Coronado reports.Jan. 24, 2022

