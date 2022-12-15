IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Injured skier rescued after Utah avalanche

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    Dancer Kim Hale takes to TikTok to inspire others to pursue their passions at any age

    03:38

  • Blizzard conditions slam Midwest before taking aim at East Coast

    01:27

  • Two dead in murder-suicide on California's U.C. Irvine campus

    01:10

  • Judge orders suspected Paul Pelosi attacker to stand trial

    02:50

  • Senate votes to ban TikTok on all government devices

    04:44

  • White House announces ‘Covid-19 Winter Preparedness Plan’

    03:21

  • Watch: Greedy bear snatches Chick-fil-A off front porch

    00:31

  • Watch: Video shows black bear take a stroll around Knoxville, Tenn.

    00:56

  • Ex-friend gives testimony on 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

    01:50

  • UCLA Bruins to join Big Ten

    00:30

  • Epidemic of Hate: Antisemitism in America

    26:49

  • Two N.J. boaters and their dog reunite with family after being stranded at sea

    02:18

  • Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dead by suicide at 40

    03:39

  • Christian pastor and son arrested in alleged Covid fraud scheme

    02:12

  • Tornado hits New Orleans as massive winter storm sweeps U.S.

    04:18

  • Parents of UVA football player who was killed speak out

    01:37

  • Migrant surge at border ahead of Title 42 ending

    01:29

  • Fed announces another interest rate hike of 0.5%

    01:36

  • Nancy Pelosi portrait unveiled, John Boehner pays tearful tribute

    01:50

NBC News Channel

Injured skier rescued after Utah avalanche

01:29

Rescuers say the badly injured skier was partially buried for nearly 45 minutes before a Good Samaritan arrived. KSL's Andrew Adams reports.Dec. 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Injured skier rescued after Utah avalanche

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    Dancer Kim Hale takes to TikTok to inspire others to pursue their passions at any age

    03:38

  • Blizzard conditions slam Midwest before taking aim at East Coast

    01:27

  • Two dead in murder-suicide on California's U.C. Irvine campus

    01:10

  • Judge orders suspected Paul Pelosi attacker to stand trial

    02:50

  • Senate votes to ban TikTok on all government devices

    04:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All