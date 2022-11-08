IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Voters could ‘make history’ with abortion rights on the Michigan ballot

    02:26

  • Full Panel: Immigration could be ‘first bill’ for Biden with a ‘split Congress’

    09:27
  • Now Playing

    Inside a Nevada polling site where voters show ‘extraordinary levels of turnout’

    02:58
  • UP NEXT

    Chuck Todd: 3 scenarios for Election Day 2022

    02:03

  • Scenes from Election Day: Polling places without paper, long lines, last minute campaign stops

    09:51

  • Full Panel: Voters want their candidate to ‘end partisanship’

    10:40

  • ‘Non-major party voters’ may determine the Nevada election

    05:06

  • Candidates make last push for voters who are undecided about whether or not to vote

    10:46

  • Midterms will come down to ‘fundamentals’ versus ‘polarization’

    05:13

  • Here’s how the midterm elections could shake up control of state legislatures

    04:47

  • Full Panel: Former President Trump’s 2024 planning ‘distracts’ Republicans from campaigning

    09:22

  • Biden says inflation is ‘number one priority’ in final stretch for elections

    09:26

  • Senate What If?: ‘50/50 … Democrats’ best-case scenario’

    06:46

  • High-profile Democrats campaign in blue areas of blue states

    03:27

  • ‘Anxiety on the ground’ for Democrats as gaps close in key races

    08:48

  • Kyrie Irving claims he ‘cannot be antisemitic’ following antisemitic post

    06:31

  • Bolsonaro 'would have loved' to overturn the Brazilian election, but was left ‘isolated’ by allies

    06:18

  • Voters in Pennsylvania are voting ‘against the other candidate’

    12:31

  • Biden takes heat from his own party over ‘democracy’ speech

    03:57

  • Oklahoma governor race closer than expected as tribes support Democratic candidate Hofmeister

    06:29

Meet the Press NOW

Inside a Nevada polling site where voters show ‘extraordinary levels of turnout’

02:58

NBC News Correspondent Jacob Soboroff takes viewers around a polling site in Las Vegas where many voters are turning out. Meanwhile, election officials urge voters to stay patient after polls close as it could take days to get the full results. Nov. 8, 2022

  • Voters could ‘make history’ with abortion rights on the Michigan ballot

    02:26

  • Full Panel: Immigration could be ‘first bill’ for Biden with a ‘split Congress’

    09:27
  • Now Playing

    Inside a Nevada polling site where voters show ‘extraordinary levels of turnout’

    02:58
  • UP NEXT

    Chuck Todd: 3 scenarios for Election Day 2022

    02:03

  • Scenes from Election Day: Polling places without paper, long lines, last minute campaign stops

    09:51

  • Full Panel: Voters want their candidate to ‘end partisanship’

    10:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All