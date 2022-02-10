Inside Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis (Part 1)

More than five months after the U.S. withdrawal, NBC News’ Kelly Cobiella takes us to Afghanistan for a closer look at the country’s growing humanitarian crisis. Millions of families are dependent on the United Nations for food and hospital wards are filled with malnourished children.Feb. 10, 2022
