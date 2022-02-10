IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Inside Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis (Part 1)

    02:16
  • Now Playing

    Inside Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis (Part 2)

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    Snowboarder Shaun White reflects on his five Olympic journeys (Part 1)

    11:38

  • Snowboarder Shaun White reflects on his five Olympic journeys (Part 2)

    13:00

  • Ryan Cochran-Siegle wanted to enjoy the process at the Beijing Olympics (Part 1)

    12:25

  • Ryan Cochran-Siegle wanted to enjoy the process at the Beijing Olympics (Part 2)

    12:34

  • In-depth look at life on Rikers Island: ‘Hell, plain and simple’ (Part 1)

    03:33

  • In-depth look at life on Rikers Island: ‘Hell, plain and simple’ (Part 2)

    04:30

  • Extended interview: Nathan Chen on his hopes for Winter Olympics (Part 1)

    12:08

  • Extended interview: Nathan Chen on his hopes for Winter Olympics (Part 2)

    11:42

  • Capitol riot, one year later: Rep. Andy Kim extended interview (Part 1)

    01:59

  • Capitol riot, one year later: Rep. Andy Kim extended interview (Part 2)

    02:40

  • Extended interview: Medal of Honor recipient Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee (Part 1)

    04:47

  • Extended interview: Medal of Honor recipient Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee (Part 2)

    05:19

Nightly Films

Inside Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis (Part 2)

02:08

The Taliban leadership is trying to show the world it’s changed, but many women in Afghanistan are living in fear. Dozens of Americans and thousands of Afghan allies are still stranded in the country.Feb. 10, 2022

  • Inside Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis (Part 1)

    02:16
  • Now Playing

    Inside Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis (Part 2)

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    Snowboarder Shaun White reflects on his five Olympic journeys (Part 1)

    11:38

  • Snowboarder Shaun White reflects on his five Olympic journeys (Part 2)

    13:00

  • Ryan Cochran-Siegle wanted to enjoy the process at the Beijing Olympics (Part 1)

    12:25

  • Ryan Cochran-Siegle wanted to enjoy the process at the Beijing Olympics (Part 2)

    12:34

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All