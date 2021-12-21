IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Inside the modern marvel that could reshape our understanding of the universe

04:00

The James Webb Space Telescope is set to reshape our understanding of the universe. The successor to the Hubble telescope has taken more than 30 years, almost $10 billion and numerous scientific and engineering breakthroughs to build. Here's what you need to know about its journey and how it could revolutionize astronomy.Dec. 21, 2021

