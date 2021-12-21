Inside the modern marvel that could reshape our understanding of the universe
04:00
Share this -
copied
The James Webb Space Telescope is set to reshape our understanding of the universe. The successor to the Hubble telescope has taken more than 30 years, almost $10 billion and numerous scientific and engineering breakthroughs to build. Here's what you need to know about its journey and how it could revolutionize astronomy.Dec. 21, 2021
Now Playing
Inside the modern marvel that could reshape our understanding of the universe
04:00
UP NEXT
UFOs are focus of new push for expanded government investigation
02:40
Japanese billionaire returns after 12-day journey to International Space Station
01:01
Inside the million-mile journey of NASA’s new space telescope
03:46
Watch: SpaceX launch NASA's IXPE space observatory from Cape Canaveral
02:22
Watch: Total solar eclipse takes place over Antarctica for one minute