Inside the Sunrise Movement: How young climate activists put the Green New Deal on the map 11:03 copied!

The Green New Deal has seemingly come out of the blue to become a litmus test for 2020 presidential hopefuls. But it didn't happen by accident. Alongside multiple members of Congress—notably Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey—a group of young activists has pushed the plan into the headlines, working behind the scenes to reshape America's approach to the climate crisis.

Read More