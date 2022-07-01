IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press NOW

Inslee: Abortion bans are a ‘Republican effort to impose minority decisions in a democracy’

09:56

Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.), one of several governors who met with President Biden on Friday, discusses potential federal actions to protect abortion access on Meet the Press NOW. July 1, 2022

