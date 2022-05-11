IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Inspiring America: The 2022 Inspiration List – Americans Helping Ukrainians

Inspiring America: The 2022 Inspiration List – Americans Helping Ukrainians

California Pastor Phil Metzger spearheaded a massive effort among his parishioners to help Ukrainian families coming across the Mexico border to the U.S., inspiring Americans along the way to open their homes and hearts to strangers in desperate need.May 11, 2022

    Inspiring America: The 2022 Inspiration List – Americans Helping Ukrainians

