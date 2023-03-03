Moments of intense grief as families of victims of Florida shooting spree meet

Alex Murdaugh guilty on all charges, faces sentencing Friday03:22
- Now Playing
Moments of intense grief as families of victims of Florida shooting spree meet01:08
- UP NEXT
'Justice was done today,' says prosecution following Murdaugh's guilty verdict05:22
Breaking down the guilty verdict in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial04:20
Florida man paralyzed in police shooting files federal lawsuit01:37
Murdaugh juror replaced after having improper discussions about the trial02:16
Jury hears closing arguments in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial05:22
Closing arguments underway in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial05:07
Iranian government to investigate series of poisonings02:17
Pennsylvania man accused of trying to bring explosive on plane01:21
San Diego police investigating Chilean burglary ring accused of stealing millions02:43
Travis Scott New York nightclub dispute was 'misunderstanding,' says spokesperson00:23
Police charge top NFL prospect Jalen Carter in connection with fatal car crash04:26
Transgender Minnesota powerlifter wins discrimination lawsuit01:20
Rapper Kodak Black to enter pre-trial drug treatment program01:20
Alex Murdaugh trial: Jury set to visit scene of double murder03:44
Florida 19-year-old accused of killing three, including reporter, in shootings02:02
Volkswagen initially refused to track stolen car with toddler inside, police say03:14
Vanessa Bryant settles helicopter crash photos lawsuit for $28.85 million00:38
Texas teacher accused of taping 10-year-old student to chair02:11
Alex Murdaugh guilty on all charges, faces sentencing Friday03:22
- Now Playing
Moments of intense grief as families of victims of Florida shooting spree meet01:08
- UP NEXT
'Justice was done today,' says prosecution following Murdaugh's guilty verdict05:22
Breaking down the guilty verdict in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial04:20
Florida man paralyzed in police shooting files federal lawsuit01:37
Murdaugh juror replaced after having improper discussions about the trial02:16
Play All