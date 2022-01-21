IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Secretary of State Blinken meets with Russian counterpart amid Ukraine border tensions

    05:31

  • High stakes meeting underway in Geneva over Russia-Ukraine tensions

    02:51

  • Biden works to clarify comments about potential Russian invasion

    02:13
  • Now Playing

    International aid flights arrive in Tonga

    00:39
  • UP NEXT

    Blinken warns Russians of 'swift and severe response' to aggression

    00:56

  • Russian Defense Ministry video shows missile systems, bombers on the move

    00:50

  • 19-year-old pilot becomes youngest woman to fly solo around the world

    02:13

  • Explosives truck accident devastates town in western Ghana

    01:07

  • ‘A crisis with global consequences’: Blinken seeks allies to counter Russian threat

    01:37

  • Otto Warmbier's parents to receive over $240k from North Korea

    00:35

  • Doomsday Clock remains at 100 seconds to midnight, unchanged from 2021

    01:30

  • West not provoking Russia by sending arms to Ukraine, Blinken says

    01:01

  • Biden ‘spoke the reality’ of Ukraine-Russia tensions, Chuck Todd says

    03:25

  • Scientists encouraged by discovery of huge coral reef off Tahiti

    00:48

  • Biden vows ‘severe cost and significant harm’ if Russia invades Ukraine

    05:43

  • Kamala Harris: Russia will face 'severe and serious costs' if it invades Ukraine

    10:08

  • Biden defends 1st year as Democrats fail to change filibuster rule

    03:20

  • Satellite images purport to show Russian military near Ukrainian border

    00:45

  • Video shows scale of destruction after Tonga's volcanic eruption, tsunami

    01:14

  • 19-year-old pilot due to set record for around-the-world flight

    00:54

NBC News

International aid flights arrive in Tonga

00:39

New Zealand and Australian military aircraft have delivered the first humanitarian aid to Tonga after the Pacific island nation was struck by a huge volcanic eruption and tsunami.Jan. 21, 2022

  • Secretary of State Blinken meets with Russian counterpart amid Ukraine border tensions

    05:31

  • High stakes meeting underway in Geneva over Russia-Ukraine tensions

    02:51

  • Biden works to clarify comments about potential Russian invasion

    02:13
  • Now Playing

    International aid flights arrive in Tonga

    00:39
  • UP NEXT

    Blinken warns Russians of 'swift and severe response' to aggression

    00:56

  • Russian Defense Ministry video shows missile systems, bombers on the move

    00:50

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All