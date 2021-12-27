IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
This content house is doing good while going viral

03:55

Internet personality Gilbert Sosa started StoryHouze, a new content house, with a group of Latino influencers. Philanthropy is at the heart of their mission, and they've made videos about buying shoes for homeless kids, feeding the needy and they even donated a car to a single mom in Mexico.Dec. 27, 2021

