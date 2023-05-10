IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Consumer prices rose to 4.9% in April, showing inflation's persistence in the U.S. economy

  • Now Playing

    Investigation into a Kenyan doomsday cult suggests a 'highly organized crime'

    01:34
  • UP NEXT

    'My whole family has disappeared': Residents describe destruction after Congo flood

    01:13

  • American couple shares story of escape from Sudan

    04:06

  • Smoke rises over Sudan's capital as cease-fire extension appears to break down

    00:45

  • Death toll rises as Kenyan cult investigation unearths more bodies

    01:04

  • Rescue workers fight to save animals during conflict in Sudan

    01:38

  • Cease-fire plan for Sudan aims to aid evacuation of foreign nationals

    01:35

  • Dozens of bodies exhumed after Kenya pastor told followers to starve themselves

    01:16

  • At least one American killed in Sudan as U.S. prepares embassy evacuation

    02:28

  • Fighting erupts in Khartoum despite planned cease-fire

    00:41

  • Blinken calls for cease-fire in Sudan after a U.S. diplomatic convoy was fired on

    01:41

  • Rival armed forces battle in Sudan as civilian death toll rises

    03:03

  • Hundreds killed or wounded after 3 days of fighting in Sudan

    01:28

  • Oscar Pistorius is denied parole in South Africa

    03:04

  • 190 million African children at risk from water-related crises

    03:11

  • Uganda passes bill banning people from identifying as LGBTQ+

    03:24

  • Cyclone Freddy continues to wreak havoc in Southeastern Africa

    02:15

  • Deadly storm Freddy strikes southern Africa for a second time

    01:02

  • Violence erupts in Nigeria after presidential election

    02:46

  • Jill Biden arrives in Namibia at start of five-day Africa trip

    01:32

NBC News

Investigation into a Kenyan doomsday cult suggests a 'highly organized crime'

01:34

As Kenyan investigators resumed the search for members of a doomsday cult in a forest where more than 100 corpses have been exhumed, one lawmaker described them as victims of a "highly organized crime."May 10, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Investigation into a Kenyan doomsday cult suggests a 'highly organized crime'

    01:34
  • UP NEXT

    'My whole family has disappeared': Residents describe destruction after Congo flood

    01:13

  • American couple shares story of escape from Sudan

    04:06

  • Smoke rises over Sudan's capital as cease-fire extension appears to break down

    00:45

  • Death toll rises as Kenyan cult investigation unearths more bodies

    01:04

  • Rescue workers fight to save animals during conflict in Sudan

    01:38

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All