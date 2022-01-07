Investigative sources claim a child was playing with a lighter before fatal Philly fire

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Local investigative sources claim a child was playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree prior to the fast-moving fire inside a Philadelphia row home that killed 12 people, including eight children. WCAU's Deanna Durante reports.
Jan. 7, 2022 Read More
