IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Missouri woman charged in Capitol riot arrested for fatal DUI crash

    01:40

  • Watch: SpaceX launches rocket carrying 49 Starlink satellites

    01:24

  • Leading pandemic experts call for new U.S. Covid strategy as cases surge

    01:43

  • Rep. Andy Kim, seen in viral photo, on resilience and recovery after Jan. 6

    02:48

  • From 1982: Peter Bogdanovich reflects on girlfriend Dorothy Stratten’s murder

    01:26

  • Los Angeles firefighter died after responding to house blaze

    00:34

  • Retired police officer describes loss felt in wake of suicide of two Florida deputies: 'It's devastating!'

    02:13

  • Former Indiana youth pastor convicted of child molestation sentenced to 20 years

    01:28

  • ‘She was just in her prime’: Father grieves daughter killed on the job

    02:26

  • Civil rights icon Homer Plessy posthumously pardoned by Louisiana governor

    01:58

  • Uber passenger stuck in Virginia I-95 snow shutdown hit with $700 bill

    02:09

  • Father of Harmony Montgomery, New Hampshire girl missing since 2019, arrested

    01:42

  • What parents need to know as CDC authorizes Covid booster for 12 to 15-year-olds

    05:24

  • Capitol police on high alert one year after Jan. 6 riot

    07:21

  • Candlelit vigil held for Philadelphia house fire victims

    00:42

  • California sheriff’s office recruit dies in freeway shooting

    02:10

  • Seattle police faked Proud Boys radio talk during 2020 protest

    01:56

  • Denver police received tip involving shooting suspect in January 2021

    02:30

  • Jan. 6 committee asks Fox News host Sean Hannity to cooperate with investigation 

    02:31

  • Illinois officials urge caution around pop-up Covid testing sites

    02:25

NBC News Channel

Investigative sources claim a child was playing with a lighter before fatal Philly fire

02:07

Local investigative sources claim a child was playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree prior to the fast-moving fire inside a Philadelphia row home that killed 12 people, including eight children. WCAU's Deanna Durante reports.Jan. 7, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Missouri woman charged in Capitol riot arrested for fatal DUI crash

    01:40

  • Watch: SpaceX launches rocket carrying 49 Starlink satellites

    01:24

  • Leading pandemic experts call for new U.S. Covid strategy as cases surge

    01:43

  • Rep. Andy Kim, seen in viral photo, on resilience and recovery after Jan. 6

    02:48

  • From 1982: Peter Bogdanovich reflects on girlfriend Dorothy Stratten’s murder

    01:26

  • Los Angeles firefighter died after responding to house blaze

    00:34

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All