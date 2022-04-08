IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Searching Borodyanka, which Zelenskyy says is 'more dreadful' than Bucha

01:13

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that the situation in Borodyanka is "significantly more dreadful" than in Bucha, about 15 miles away. Investigators and emergency services are trying to find out just how bad it is.April 8, 2022

