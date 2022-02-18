Investigators identify deceased Florida deputy as suspect in 1983 murder of 11-year-old girl

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Missing California hiker found alive following freak snow storm01:48
Now Playing
Investigators identify deceased Florida deputy as suspect in 1983 murder of 11-year-old girl02:13
UP NEXT
Constitution 'keeps us together': Supreme Court Justice Breyer01:15
Carnegie Classification System updates focus on socioeconomic mobility08:48
U.S. Army has new strategy to tackle climate change06:43
Convicted murderer caught after escaping prison by impersonating FBI agent02:29
LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford walks away after reporter falls off stage01:43
Authorities claim ‘crime tourists’ are targeting high-end homes across U.S.03:10
Watch: Video shows Florida officer punch 65-year-old man in the face at least 11 times01:01
Missing Nevada hiker rescued after clinging to a tree over steep slope01:14
Federal prison workers warn of dangerous staffing crisis01:49
Release of suspect in attempted murder of Louisville mayoral candidate brings scrutiny to bail system01:46
Teachers struggle as debate continues over teaching race during Black History Month04:34
Tesla under federal investigation for 'phantom braking'03:25
The legacy of Loretta's Authentic Pralines still provides sweet treats for New Orleans03:59
Judge rules Trump, children must sit for deposition in civil case involving business practices03:35
Search underway for missing California hiker01:18
Flames engulf Michigan country club01:08
Videos show aftermath of plane crash with tractor-trailer on North Carolina interstate00:55
Oklahoma man executed for role in 2005 quadruple slaying00:23
Investigators identify deceased Florida deputy as suspect in 1983 murder of 11-year-old girl02:13
Police say James Howard Harrison, who died in 2008, is the main suspect in the death of 11-year-old Lora Ann Huizar. WPTV's Meghan McRoberts reports.Feb. 18, 2022
Missing California hiker found alive following freak snow storm01:48
Now Playing
Investigators identify deceased Florida deputy as suspect in 1983 murder of 11-year-old girl02:13
UP NEXT
Constitution 'keeps us together': Supreme Court Justice Breyer01:15
Carnegie Classification System updates focus on socioeconomic mobility08:48
U.S. Army has new strategy to tackle climate change06:43
Convicted murderer caught after escaping prison by impersonating FBI agent02:29