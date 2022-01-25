IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Investigators identify six found dead in Milwaukee home

01:28

Police say the victims, all dead from gunshot wounds, ranged in age from 23 to 49. WTMJ's Bruce Harrison reports.Jan. 25, 2022

