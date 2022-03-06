Investigators in Maryland find cut gas pipe in basement of apartment building that exploded
01:27
Officials say crews found a cut gas pipe in the basement of the building that exploded in Silver Spring, Maryland. WRC’s Jackie Bensen reports on details about what was happening in a basement utility room just before the blast.March 6, 2022
