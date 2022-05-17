IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    iO Tillet Wright recalls consoling Depp on fears of Heard being unfaithful 

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    Heard says she shared photo of Depp asleep after allegedly consuming drugs to friend 'for support'

    01:19

  • Heard says her role in 'Aquaman' sequel was reduced following domestic violence allegations

    01:29

  • Amber Heard on decision to publish op-ed: 'It's not about Johnny, it's about me'

    00:41

  • Heard clarifies makeup use, explains how she covered bruises after Depp’s alleged attacks

    05:29

  • Amber Heard says accusations her friends defecated in Johnny Depp’s bed ‘didn’t make sense’

    04:25

  • Amber Heard: ‘I would have to resort to reactively hitting’ Johnny Depp in defense

    03:34

  • Amber Heard expected to face cross-examination from Johnny Depp’s lawyers

    03:11

  • Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine invites Israeli street performer on stage

    03:57

  • Paris Hilton pushes for congregate care reform during White House visit

    03:27

  • Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct charges by Boston judge

    01:35

  • Heard explains thought process for staying in Depp relationship: ‘It couldn’t get worse than this, right?’

    03:36

  • Heard recounts violent 2015 altercation with Depp: ‘I don’t know how I survived’

    11:18

  • ‘Make or Break’ gives insight into surfers battling for the world title

    04:48

  • Heard says Depp allegedly conducted cavity search on her after accusing her of stealing his drugs

    02:21

  • 'I didn't know what to do': Amber Heard relives first time Johnny Depp allegedly hit her

    03:18

  • Amber Heard describes falling in love with Johnny Depp as 'absolute magic'

    01:55

  • Dave Chappelle attacked on stage at Hollywood Bowl

    00:32

  • Met Gala 2022: Celebrities return to red carpet for 'An Anthology of American Fashion'

    01:46

  • Billy Crystal revamps 'Mr. Saturday Night' for Broadway

    01:11

NBC News

iO Tillet Wright recalls consoling Depp on fears of Heard being unfaithful 

01:38

iO Tillet Wright, who was friends with Heard and became close to Depp while the couple were together, recalled a time where he offered advice to Depp on fears he had about Heard cheating on him. Wright recounted a time that Depp said that his jealousy would "make him feel crazy and outside himself." May 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    iO Tillet Wright recalls consoling Depp on fears of Heard being unfaithful 

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    Heard says she shared photo of Depp asleep after allegedly consuming drugs to friend 'for support'

    01:19

  • Heard says her role in 'Aquaman' sequel was reduced following domestic violence allegations

    01:29

  • Amber Heard on decision to publish op-ed: 'It's not about Johnny, it's about me'

    00:41

  • Heard clarifies makeup use, explains how she covered bruises after Depp’s alleged attacks

    05:29

  • Amber Heard says accusations her friends defecated in Johnny Depp’s bed ‘didn’t make sense’

    04:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All