Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gives GOP response

Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds gives the GOP response following President Biden's State of the Union address. Reynolds responds to the speech saying the Biden administration has "sent us back in time," comparing inflation, violent crime waves, and Russian conflict to that of the 1970s-1980s.March 2, 2022
