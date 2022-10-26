IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Iowa woman claims her serial killer father murdered dozens

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    Family of St. Louis school shooter worked to remove gun from home

    02:25

  • Former North Carolina nurse charged with murdering patients

    01:21

  • Indiana investigators identify 5-year-old found dead in suitcase

    03:40

  • Florida teen captures 28 snakes to win 2022 Python Challenge

    01:28

  • How one St. Louis school is leading the charge in diversifying the education field

    02:58

  • Biden to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog as violence erupts in West Bank

    04:34

  • Hope Hicks interviews with House Jan. 6 committee

    03:34

  • Hochul and Zeldin face off in New York gubernatorial debate

    05:31

  • Alito says leaked abortion opinion made conservative justices 'targets'

    02:11

  • Bodycam video shows aftermath of deadly Oklahoma car crash

    01:50

  • LA city council members face protests at return to in-person meetings

    01:57

  • Female bodybuilders describe widespread sexual exploitation

    07:09

  • Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West amid backlash over antisemitic remarks

    03:56

  • Texas teen fights for his life after being shot by San Antonio officer in McDonald's lot

    01:54

  • 5.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Northern California

    00:17

  • Kentucky miner's family dedication goes viral

    02:14

  • Cal Tech Seismologist discusses 5.1 magnitude California earthquake

    01:17

  • St. Louis high school shooter was armed with 600 rounds of ammunition

    02:24

  • 5 people rescued from Grand Canyon after being stranded 21 stories down

    01:29

NBC News Channel

Iowa woman claims her serial killer father murdered dozens

01:44

Investigators are looking into claims that multiple bodies were buried on a Fremont County, Iowa property over a span of decades. WOWT's Laura Sambol reports.Oct. 26, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Iowa woman claims her serial killer father murdered dozens

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    Family of St. Louis school shooter worked to remove gun from home

    02:25

  • Former North Carolina nurse charged with murdering patients

    01:21

  • Indiana investigators identify 5-year-old found dead in suitcase

    03:40

  • Florida teen captures 28 snakes to win 2022 Python Challenge

    01:28

  • How one St. Louis school is leading the charge in diversifying the education field

    02:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All