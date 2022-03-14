Iran claims missile attack near U.S. consulate complex in northern Iraq
Iran has claimed responsibility for a missile attack near the U.S. consulate complex in northern Iraq, saying it was retaliation for a deadly Israeli strike in Syria that killed two members of its Revolutionary Guard. Iraqi leaders have condemned the attack, saying it is a “violation of international law and norms” and have demanded an explanation from Iran.March 14, 2022
