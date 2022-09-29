- Now Playing
Raisi: Issues over Mahsa Amini's death ‘must be pursued fairly and equitably’00:51
- UP NEXT
Coast guard video shows one of four leaks in Nord Stream pipelines00:37
Britain's economy in turmoil after government cuts taxes01:19
VP Harris visits Korean DMZ, gets close-up view of North Korea00:54
Cuba recovering from Hurricane Ian damage01:28
Arnold Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz to highlight the threat of hatred01:16
VP Harris confirms U.S. support for Taiwan during Japan visit00:52
Video shows bubbling surface of Baltic Sea caused by Nord Stream pipeline leak01:03
Ukraine's Zelenskyy ridicules Russian-led referendums in occupied areas00:51
Famed mountaineer missing on Nepal mountain after 80-foot fall02:45
Shakira to stand trial on tax fraud charges in Spain02:43
Meta cracking down on foreign accounts trying to influence elections01:34
Paradise Lost: Paradise Lost: The Weight of Gold27:26
Final day of voting in 'sham' referendums in Ukrainian areas mainly controlled by Moscow01:02
American climber missing after falling through crevasse in Nepal00:24
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s funeral sparks protests03:38
Watch: Russian reservists tie the knot before tearful mobilization01:31
Japan holds state funeral for slain former PM Abe01:36
Hurricane Ian wallops Cayman Islands, blows into Cuba01:10
How one teenage Ukrainian refugee escaped war with rare heart condition08:34
- Now Playing
Raisi: Issues over Mahsa Amini's death ‘must be pursued fairly and equitably’00:51
- UP NEXT
Coast guard video shows one of four leaks in Nord Stream pipelines00:37
Britain's economy in turmoil after government cuts taxes01:19
VP Harris visits Korean DMZ, gets close-up view of North Korea00:54
Cuba recovering from Hurricane Ian damage01:28
Arnold Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz to highlight the threat of hatred01:16
Play All