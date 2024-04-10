IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Iran's supreme leader pledges punishment for Israel over killings in Syria
April 10, 202401:01
    Iran's supreme leader pledges punishment for Israel over killings in Syria

    Biden says Netanyahu is making a 'mistake' with his handling of the war with Hamas

  • The Israel-Hamas war reaches six-month mark

  • Israeli military accepts ‘full responsibility’ for killing WCK aid workers

  • Gazan father bids tearful farewell to dead wife and daughters

  • Video shows deadly blaze destroying Istanbul nightclub

  • Grief and prayers for aid workers killed in Israeli airstrike

  • Video shows destruction from deadly airstrike near Iranian Embassy in Syria

  • Israeli airstrike believed to have hit tents outside Al-Aqsa Hospital, killing journalists

  • ‘Her blood has been wasted’: Bereaved Gazan mother shows rare anger with Hamas leadership

  • Rafah's Emirati Hospital sees rise in premature births and underweight neonates

  • ‘Tell me, my love, what’s wrong with you?’: Grief-stricken Gazan father’s appeal to his dying daughter

  • Exchanges of fire across the Lebanon-Israel border escalate

  • United Nations expert says Israel committing genocide in Gaza

  • Israeli forces targeted Palestinians waiting for food aid, eyewitnesses say

  • Sleeping children were blown 'through the air' by a missile strike in Rafah, relative says

  • Funeral for Rafah children sparks anger and frustration in one of the mourners

  • Video captures sound of gunfire inside Al Shifa Hospital

  • ‘We don't have any place to live’: Dr. Harara and his family trapped in Rafah

  • Displaced families in Gaza's Jabaliya camp talk of a Ramadan like no other

Iran's supreme leader pledges punishment for Israel over killings in Syria

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reiterated his promises to retaliate against Israel over the killing of two Iranian generals in Syria.April 10, 2024

