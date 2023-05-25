IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Iran test-fires latest version of ballistic missile with a 1,240-mile range

Iran test-fires latest version of ballistic missile with a 1,240-mile range

Authorities showed off the Khorramshahr-4 to journalists at an event in Tehran, with the missile on a truck-mounted launcher.May 25, 2023

    Iran test-fires latest version of ballistic missile with a 1,240-mile range

