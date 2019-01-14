World

Iranian military cargo plane crashes after mistaking airfields, 15 dead

00:40

The Boeing 707 came down near Fath airport after making an error in bad weather, according to an Iranian news agency. Iran’s army said there was one survivor among the 16 people on board the aircraft.Jan. 14, 2019

  • 15 dead after Iranian cargo plane crashes on mistaken airfield

    00:40

  • Debating the pros and cons of globalism

    09:18

  • Mayor of Gdansk, Poland, stabbed at charity event

    00:37

  • Concerns mount with Brexit vote days away and no deal in sight

    01:04

  • Pompeo makes first visit to Saudi Arabia since CIA report on Khashoggi killing

    01:52

  • Austrian avalanche claims the lives of three German skiers

    01:01

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All