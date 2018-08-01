Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Election results: Key races in West Virginia, Indiana and Ohio

World

Iranian President Rouhani reacts to President Trump's nuclear deal withdrawal

Following President Trump's announcement that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that he will hold talks with the deal’s other signatories to determine whether the deal will continue to benefit Iran.May.08.2018

Mideast

  • Haley: ‘US is locked and loaded’ if Syrian regime uses chemical weapons again

    01:57

  • Syria strike witness: Bangs 'shook my entire neighborhood'

    08:34

  • Syrian state TV claims 'attack thwarted'

    05:18

  • Officials speak to retaliation from Syrian regime after precision strikes in Syria

    01:47

  • 'Loud explosions:' Syrian opposition sources after Trump announces precision strikes

    00:59

  • President Trump announces precision strikes in Syria

    07:39

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News