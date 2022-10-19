IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi returns to cheering crowds in Tehran

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Women, life, freedom!’: E.U. lawmaker cuts hair in support of Iran protests

    00:57

  • ‘A bitter incident’: Ayatollah Khamenei on death of Mahsa Amini

    01:45

  • Raisi: Issues over Mahsa Amini's death ‘must be pursued fairly and equitably’

    00:51

  • Scores of migrants feared drowned after boat sinks off Syria

    00:44

  • Protests erupt in Iran over death of woman in custody of 'morality police'

    01:08

  • ‘Nothing more to lose’: Beirut woman robs bank to access her own money

    01:12

  • Thousands of Pakistan flooding survivors are suffering from waterborne illness  

    04:14

  • Straight tusk from prehistoric elephant found in Israel

    00:45

  • How Afghanistan is coping one year after the withdrawal of U.S. troops

    04:52

  • Violent clashes in Iraq ease after cleric orders his supporters to withdraw

    00:56

  • Watch: Silo at Beirut port collapses to the ground

    00:45

  • Multiple dead and wounded as Israeli airstrike targets Gaza militant

    01:42

  • Watch: Beirut grain silo collapses on second anniversary of fatal blast

    01:06

  • Watch thousands of jellyfish swarming off the Israeli coast

    00:50

  • Police violence mars Pride event in Turkish capital

    01:16

  • Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh likely killed by Israeli gunfire, U.S. says

    03:08

  • Deadly earthquake reduces buildings to rubble in Iran

    00:57

  • U.S. Navy ships in tense encounter with Iranian military speedboats

    00:37

  • Huge crowds celebrate LGBTQ culture at Pride in Tel Aviv

    01:20

NBC News

Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi returns to cheering crowds in Tehran

01:44

Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi, who drew global headlines and concern after competing without the Islamic Republic's compulsory headscarf, arrived home early Wednesday to cheering crowds. During an interview carried by the state-run IRNA news agency, the 33-year-old athlete appeared to repeat an earlier explanation posted to her Instagram that said she had unintentionally competed without a hijab.Oct. 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi returns to cheering crowds in Tehran

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Women, life, freedom!’: E.U. lawmaker cuts hair in support of Iran protests

    00:57

  • ‘A bitter incident’: Ayatollah Khamenei on death of Mahsa Amini

    01:45

  • Raisi: Issues over Mahsa Amini's death ‘must be pursued fairly and equitably’

    00:51

  • Scores of migrants feared drowned after boat sinks off Syria

    00:44

  • Protests erupt in Iran over death of woman in custody of 'morality police'

    01:08

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All