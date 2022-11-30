IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Iranian soccer fan tackled by Qatar World Cup security over protest slogan

01:01

An Iranian soccer fan was confronted by police while wearing a t-shirt that said “Women, Life, Freedom,” a slogan used by protesters in Iran. Security was increased at the stadium to prevent a flare up over the unrest that has gripped Iran since the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.Nov. 30, 2022

