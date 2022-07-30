IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Iraqi protesters storm parliament for second time in a week

    Spike in deadly gang violence causing mass exodus from Haiti

  • China warns U.S. during Biden, Xi call amid rising tensions over Taiwan

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits Odesa region port, says grain shipments are ready to go

  • Nearly 100 migrants found in abandoned trailer in southern Mexico

  • Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed by French president

  • Two dancers injured after giant video screen falls onto stage at Hong Kong concert

  • Multi-billion dollar train project in Mexico continues despite threat to prehistoric sites 

  • Trump, other celebrities participate in controversial Saudi-funded golf tournament

  • ‘Rescind the doctrine’: Indigenous protest message to Pope Francis in Quebec

  • Biden administration offers deal to free Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan from Russian prison

  • Watch: British crown court proceedings televised live for the first time

  • Zelenskyy faces backlash over Vogue cover from American conservatives

  • 170-carat pink diamond found in Angola

  • North Korea's Kim warns he's ready to use nuclear war deterrent

  • Zelenskyy vows Ukraine will rebuild strategic bridge it attacked to thwart Russians

  • Pelosi considers visit to Taiwan, China warns they will take 'forceful measures'

  • Families of 9/11 victims voice outrage over Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour

  • Biden administration proposes trade to get Griner, Whelan back to U.S.

  • Freya the walrus makes friends and foes in Norway

Iraqi protesters storm parliament for second time in a week

Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr stormed the country's parliament for the second time in a week. They're protesting the formation of a government by pro-Iran parties.July 30, 2022

