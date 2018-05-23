IRELAND’S CHOICE: Today's vote decides the future of the abortion ban

Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
Europe
IRELAND’S CHOICE: Inside Ireland’s abortion referendum
NBC News traveled to Ireland for a look at the campaign that’s divided the country.
World News
North Korea dismantles nuclear test site00:57
IRELAND’S CHOICE: Today's vote decides the future of the abortion ban06:43
Family holds funeral for Pakistani teen slain in Santa Fe shooting00:46
Saddam’s luxury yacht to become a high-seas hotel00:52
Russia claims a first as nuclear sub test-launches four ICBMs01:00
DHS Secretary Nielsen 'not aware' of intel report on Russian meddling in election00:28
Play All