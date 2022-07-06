IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'We admire you and we are with you': Irish prime minister's warm words on trip to Kyiv

    Russia steps up bombardment of Ukraine's Donetsk region and beyond

  Embattled city of Lysychansk lies wrecked, silent after Ukrainian withdrawal

  Russia claims control of nearly entire province in eastern Ukraine

  Zelenskyy acknowledges Ukrainian troops retreat from Lysychansk

  Ukraine official: Luhansk could fall to Russia in matter of days

  Ukrainian refugees thankful to be safe in US for Fourth of July

  Russian missile attack kills 21 in Ukraine's Odesa

  Ukrainian prisoners of war detail life under Russian control

  NBC to air hourlong 'Ukraine: Answering the Call' special

  At least 19 killed, dozens injured after Russian missiles hit residential area in Ukraine

  Ukraine blames Russia for deadly missile strike on residential area in Odesa region

  McFaul: Recent weeks were 'fantastic' for Biden's alliance-building

  Ukrainian troops in U.K. receive training in multiple launch rocket systems

  Biggest exchange of prisoners of war since Russian invasion, Ukrainian military says

  NATO chief: 'Ukraine can count on us for as long as it takes'

  U.K.'s Boris Johnson calls out Putin's 'toxic masculinity'

  Biden, NATO pledge additional troops to Eastern Europe amid war in Ukraine

  Ukrainian woman captured by Russians reunites with her mother

  Biden pledges greater defense commitment to Europe in wake of Russian invasion

NBC News

‘We admire you and we are with you’: Irish prime minister’s warm words on trip to Kyiv

“Russia’s brutal war against this beautiful democratic country is a gross violation of international law,” said Micheál Martin during a joint press conference with Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy.July 6, 2022

