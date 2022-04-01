IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Irpin residents describe 'happiness beyond imagination' after recapture from Russian forces

    Ukrainian troops remain on high alert despite Russia’s claimed withdrawal from Kyiv

Irpin residents describe 'happiness beyond imagination' after recapture from Russian forces

Residents of Irpin, Ukraine, a suburb of Kyiv, describe “happiness beyond imagination” after Ukrainian forces recaptured the town from Russian troops. Over the last week, Ukraine has recaptured other towns and villages on the outskirts of Kyiv and have pushed Russian forces back in the southwest of the country.April 1, 2022

