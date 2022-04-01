Irpin residents describe 'happiness beyond imagination' after recapture from Russian forces
01:42
Residents of Irpin, Ukraine, a suburb of Kyiv, describe “happiness beyond imagination” after Ukrainian forces recaptured the town from Russian troops. Over the last week, Ukraine has recaptured other towns and villages on the outskirts of Kyiv and have pushed Russian forces back in the southwest of the country.April 1, 2022
