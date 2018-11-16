Is NATO still relevant in today’s world?
The chance of an armed, foreign invasion on U.S. soil is super slim. But if one of our NATO allies goes to war, we do too. NBC News Foreign Correspondent Lucy Kafanov visited Norway for the largest NATO military exercise since the end of the Cold War.
Is NATO still relevant in today’s world?05:51
So many guns, so little data05:22
NBC News Signal - November 15th, 201829:43
Inside the trial of “El Chapo”02:51
Why wildfires and hurricanes could get even worse with climate change02:41
The secret behind Washington’s new 'grocery tax' ban02:48