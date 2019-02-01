Is Trump a shoo-in for 2020? 03:24 copied!

Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and Howard Schultz are just a few of the Democrats running for president in 2020. But what about President Trump? His approval rating continues to float in the low to high 30s range. But that is considerably lower than some of his predecessors during this time of their presidency. But that doesn’t mean he’s out of the running just yet. Steve Kornacki breaks down the numbers.

